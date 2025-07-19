Featured

Word Of The Day - Vacillate

Strontium 90 19 July 2025 1 minute read

I have been vacillating about submitting vacillate as word of the day for some minutes now.



To be frank, when I vacillate on issues like this I find it rather torturous.

It really is much easier and less complicated to simply let ideas go rather than pursue them. There is less risk in doing nothing. One can just get dressed, put the kettle on and make some toast rather than move forward with something that might bring on criticism. Why draw attention to oneself and risk failure or ridicule!



In this light I sincerely hope that you can all understand how torturous vacillating on the idea of posting vacillate as word of the day has been for me this morning and that you can spare me from excessive criticism.



I am going to make some toast now.