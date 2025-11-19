Featured

U.N. APPROVES U.S. PEDO PISS PLAN

Max Gross 19 November 2025 4 minutes read

The United Nations betrayed Palestinians in 1948 by rubber-stamping Zionist terrorism as legitimate. It has just betrayed them again.

Not only that, hypocritical and opportunistic Muslim-majority and Arab states have also betrayed Palestinians by expressing support, while the utterly discredited and addled old pedophile posing as President of the United States salivates for a Nobel prize and his rancid presidency teeters on the edge of the Epstein

Who knows, Qatar may even gift the orange idiot another jumbo jet .

The latest U.N. resolution regarding Gaza purports that a “temporary structure” will govern the world’s largest open air prison until an “internationally recognised” Palestinian government is ready to assume responsibility, even though Israel has murdered almost every viable future Palestinian leader. Some still rot in Israel’s prisons.

‘Resolution 2803, approved on Monday by a vote of 13-0 with two abstentions, outlined a plan for a “board of peace” to oversee multinational troops, Palestinian technocrats and a local police force for a period of two years.’

Board of Peace! Even Orwell couldn’t have come up with that vapid monstrosity!

Welcome to Colonialism 2025.

The only people who should decide who governs (what’s left of) Palestine are Palestinians. Not corrupt Trump, not corrupt Netanyahu, not the castrated United Nations, and certainly not that redundant old Quisling Abbas!

We have been here before.

Think! How many peace plans, ceasefires and “phases” has Israel ignored or shattered. So far, in his long, duplicitous career, Netanyahu has broken more than 300.

Now, not only does Netanyahu again get what he wants – Lebensraum confirmed – but Trump also gets kudos from Zionist-controlled media outlets around the world for throttling the Palestinian struggle for independence for the foreseeable future.

Understandably, Hamas – the actual, elected government of Gaza and main resistance group battling Zionazi occupation forces – has rejected the U.N resolution, having witnessed first hand what Trump’s plan has achieved so far: sweet fuck-all except more destruction, more trauma and more corpses.

As well as the ongoing slaughter of Palestinians in besieged Gaza, violence by so-called “Settler” fanatics in the occupied West Bank also escalated. And Palestinian hostages continue to be tortured and killed in Israeli prisons.

As reported in La Monde, the “killing of Palestinians in custody has become a normalized practice.”

The United Nations has not only legitimised the odious Trump but every Israeli atrocity committed during the past 77 years. Israel is a militantly racist, apartheid rogue state invented by Zionist terrorist gangs and governed by unrepentant extremists. If the “rules based world order” was anything more than hollow rhetoric, an international coalition force would by now have invaded Israel, overthrown the Zionazi government and imposed regime change.

Trump’s current “peace plan” is nothing more than a Piss Plan, as Israel and the USA continue to piss on Palestinian aspirations for justice and statehood. Trump’s “peace” will reign over a mass graveyard once known as Gaza, and his cronies – including his reptilian son-law – will make a real estate killing out of it (No pun intended).

The war criminal Israeli prime minister Netanyahu and his racist Knesset cronies have declared many times over many years that Israel will never tolerate an independent Palestinian state; Israel wants all of historic Palestine for itself, as well as parts of neighboring countries. Those Zionist fanatics dismiss the very existence of Palestinians, calling them sub-human, animals, vermin deserving eradication. And most Israelis agree. They speak the language of the Third Reich.

Since the pedo POTUS announced his “20-point Peace Plan” in early October, the massacres have not stopped, Israel’s forces still occupy at least 50% of Gaza, and Bibi the Butcher refuses to allow anything but an meagre trickle of aid into the carpet-bombed strip, no heavy machinery to aid in the recovery of bodies, and no journalists to report the truth. Palestinians remain refugees in their own land, clinging to life by their fingernails, and Gaza remains a killing field. The entire “peace plan” is nothing but another cruel sham.

We all know what happens next because we have all seen it multiple times before, but one day Palestine will be free, the Zionazis responsible for genocide will be arraigned in a series of Nuremberg 2.0 trials, and “Israel” will be just a nightmarish memory for historians to struggle to comprehend.

Either that or Zionazis will control the entire world.