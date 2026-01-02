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Donald Trump clearly the best president since JFK

Cordelia Cruikshank 19 March 2026 1 minute read

As far as outcomes go Donald Trump is clearly the best US president since JFK.



Single handedly Trump has successfully destroyed what remains of Nth America’s reputation forever.



His re-election has brought about everything that pundits of the real left hoped for: the total exposure of the menacing, global destabilising force that is the USA. That same menacing force that Barack Obama was so good at putting lipstick on all the while destroying Libya and dozens of other countries. According to John Mersheimer the USA murdered 38 million people between 1991 and 2021.



Donald Trump and his clown posse are even dumber than anticipated. Their collective daily announcements and contradictions reveal much more about how the USA operates, their motivations, plunder agenda, war all the time weapon sales, strong arm tactics, disregard for the lives of citizens anywhere, the nose snotting at any ethical rule of law, and exposing hundreds of other sub-human outrages than Obama’s promise of transparency ever did.



Thank you Mr Trump; mission accomplished!



USA - we all truly know you now.