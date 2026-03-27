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RED HERRINGS & BODY BAGS

Max Gross 27 March 2026 4 minutes read

Those Epstein Files must really be something!

The economic and daily cost-of-living repercussions of Netanyahu and Trump’s totally avoidable war with Iran continue to fan out across the world.

The Guardian online reports: ‘Petrol stations are reporting a surge in demand of up to 25% in the past fortnight alone on top of already major spikes earlier in the Iran war as Anthony Albanese comes under pressure to devise a national plan to cushion Australia against the “biggest energy crisis in history”.’

Meanwhile, the spray-tanned. dementia-addled 79-year-old US president says one thing one day and something else the next, constantly bragging, threatening, demanding, changing his mind and contradicting himself like a child with Tourettes.

Donald J Caligula is apparently peeved with Australia – as well as with most of the world – for ‘not getting more involved in the US-Israel war against Iran’. Also according to The Guardian: ‘Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, again said he had not received any direct requests for help from Trump, and noted the government had not been given any advance notice of the US-Israel military strikes on Iran.’

But two weeks ago, two-way Albappeasey sent an ‘E-7A Wedgetail aircraft and unspecified quantity of advanced medium range missiles, known as an AMRAAM… to bolster Gulf nations’ defences against Iranian retaliatory strikes’, according to rightwing ratbag Kerry Stokes’ digital mouthpiece The Nightly, and ‘While the Prime Minister has maintained that the decision was prompted by a request from the United Arab Emirates it came just hours after a phone call with US President Donald Trump early Tuesday morning.’

So, yeah, two-way Albappeasey: he slipped his knob in but not all the way, pissing off the senile Mar-a-Lago orangutan.

It’s been almost a month since Israel launched its latest long-planned surprise attack on Iran, coordinated in not-so-secret secret with the Trump regime, and this catastrofuck shows no sign of ending any time soon.

Remember Ukraine? Remember Afghanistan? Lebanon? Gaza??? Remember the dead, damaged and traumatised?

According to Xinhua News Agency, ‘The Iranian Ministry of Health reported that as of Wednesday, 23,000 casualties from the hostilities, including 1,801 children and 4,150 women. The ministry also reported 23 deaths and 112 injuries among health care workers as of Wednesday.’

Meanwhile, Turkish daily Yeni Şafak reports that ‘Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed at least 22 people on Thursday, pushing the total death toll to 1,116 since the latest round of hostilities began on March 2, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The ministry also reported 110 new injuries, bringing the overall wounded to 3,229. Among the casualties, 83 women and 121 children have lost their lives, while 454 women and 399 children are among the injured.’

As for the USA, Uncle Sam’s nose has been bloodied. Murdoch’s Wall Street shit rag (yes, I’ll quote anybody and anything!) reports ‘Billions of dollars of highly sophisticated military equipment has been lost or significantly damaged since the U.S. and Israel began striking thousands of targets across Iran more than three weeks ago. The bulk of the damage on the ground has been caused by Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.’

The Mango Mussolini has sent tens of thousands of extra cannon fodder to the Middle East as part of his on-again-off-again what-day-it-it peace-war-Epstein-files plan. Not being complete feckin’ idiots, the Iranian government – or what remains of it – is refusing to comply or return to negotiations that were underway when Trump and Bibi suddenly attacked.

And it needs to repeated until the cows and body bags come home: in 2018, to spite former President Obama, Trump scrapped the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached between Iran, the United States, and five other countries in 2015. The Plan included no Iranian development of nuclear weapons as well as regular inspections of Iran’s nuclear power infrastructure by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The current shit show persists entirely because of Trump and Netanyahu.

And just where is Bibi? Where is the 21st Century’s Jewish version of Hitler?

The internet is flooded with claims that the evil bastard is dead, killed in an Iranian missile strike, that recent videos of him are AI-generated fakes – six-fingers! multiple ear holes in one ear! coffee that defies gravity! – but my favourite rumour is that wily old Benny Mileikowsky is very much alive but in hiding to avoid not only assassination but also war crimes and corruption charges, and that AI is being used as a red herring.

Red herrings and false flags? Israel excels at that shit!