Original Thinking

Desi Arnaz Roterodamus 27 October 2025 1 minute read

Typing something original can take so much energy.



It is much easier to look up words like Sinecure or Rapprochement in PukeGPT or some other machine, and bask in the machine library knowledge base rather than submit them as Word of the Day or to use the words as the basis of an original essay or amusing article.

Take a look around the place. There seem to be few original minds that remain. And the best of us have declining energy (very possibly related to the magnet conspiracy).



Though we may be tiring, we can still lay on the couch comfortable in the knowing that we were once the elite original minds. In our fading we rest quietly as we watch ChatGPTers flit around, bereft of any sign of original thought, yet all smarmy with their AI assistant a hands reach away.



This may be an AI rendered picture. But it does convey something of the truth, don't you think?

And oh the panic when they can't find their phone. Observe the systemic collapse.



Their brains have lost the capability of individual thought.



There is a new breed of sheeple, and you are surrounded by them.

First AI will take our phones. Then our household appliances.