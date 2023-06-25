Mercenary Mutiny: Where is the Love?

Sunday, 25 June 2023 By Max Gross

Ukraine’s Russian nightmare rolls on. Or is Russia’s Ukrainian nightmare?

The Wagner Group mercenary army, which apparently has done most of the fighting for Russia in Putin’s bogged down war in Ukraine, has mutineed and were “marching on Moscow.”

If this sounds bizarre it’s because it is, just as the Russian invasion was in the first place. Wagner’s forces apparently took control of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and military facilities in Voronezh. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, claims there was no resistance from local Russian conscripts as his bought-and-paid killers entered the cities.

Right now, as I sit here sucking on cans of Victoria Bitter in the comfort on my bunker here in Australia, the mercenary convoy is about 400 kilometres from Moscow. A European correspondent reporting in ABC News online says:

“It will be a major feat for Wagner if their troops are even able to reach Moscow. They are outnumbered and geographically disadvantaged — but they are making ground.The majority of Prighozin’s men are still close to the Russia-Ukraine border, and will need to travel hundreds of kilometres and come up against Russia’s counter-terrorism activities in several regions.In theory, Wagner’s 25,000 fighters could be quickly outnumbered by the professional military in Moscow.

But Russia is an unpredictable place. The question is — where will the allegiance of ordinary Russians fall? Prighozin is said to be a popular figure and he is trying to persuade Russian army personnel to turn against their leadership and fight with him. If more people decide to join his cause, that would further throw the balance of power. This level of insurgency has not be seen in Russia for many years.

There are whispers of a civil war. For now they are just that, whispers. The next 24 hours will be critical.”

Reuters reports that military roadblocks have been set up on the outskirts of Moscow.

The irony – or something – is that Putin and Prighozin have a long association and were friends when the war began. He was Putin’s chef FFS! Whatever happens, the foreign meddling and conflict in Ukraine will probably continue and more innocent people will suffer for nothing.

No doubt arms manufacturers, the US and its NATO proxies are rubbing their bloody hands in glee.

UPDATE! All bets are off! Another WTF moment in this ongoing catastrofuck.

It’s only been a matter of hours but Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has apparently ordered his disgruntled convoy to retreat! The march on Moscow has failed.

Wagner forces had advanced to within 200km of Moscow before the order to back off.