The Rule Of Law in the Civilised World

1 minute read

Once upon a time rogues, barbarians and pirates roamed the earth, stealing, torturing, raping, vandalising and otherwise terrifying people who were otherwise minding their own business trying to feed their families and house them in comfort.

Then came the precepts of the civilised world, the Magna Carta, the rule of law, human rights, equality, sovereign states, the United Nations.

Hence came calm in the world and all peoples the globe were able to live in peace, minding their own business trying to feed their families and house them in comfort.

Peoples all over the world now celebrate paradise on earth, free from terror, pain and oppression. Civilisation is a marvelous thing. Humans are blessed with compassion and intelligence and above all a loving nature.

Such a wonderful thing for all of us that we no longer live in the dark ages. What a wonderful world.

