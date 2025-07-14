Featured

THUGS & WHORES

Tex Lumbago 14 July 2025 5 minutes read

“To privilege one ethnic community over others is deeply offensive and dangerous.”

“The great nations have always acted like gangsters, and the small nations like prostitutes” – Stanley Kubrick, American filmmaker and photographer.

“So you’re going to Australia! What are you going to sing? All I can say is sing ’em muck! It’s all they understand!” – Dame Nellie Melba, Australian Soprano, speaking to Dame Clara Butt, English dramatic contralto.

Another day, another Gaza massacre by Israeli occupation forces. Aljazeera reports: ‘Israeli air strikes have killed at least 27 Palestinians today, including 10 near a water distribution point. Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza killed 110 Palestinians across the Strip yesterday, including 34 people waiting for food at the US-backed GHF site in Rafah.’

And while Bibi the Butcher conducts genocide in plain sight, Down Under in Australia our timid government continues to shuffle its feet and our prime minister Anthony Albanese’s hand-picked “special envoy to combat antisemitism” Jillian Segal is actually a special envoy for Zionism, for Israel and for crimes against humanity.

And there’s the rub, as old Will once said. Zionist McCarthyism has swept the world and none of our so-called “Western” democracies are pushing back. Worse still, they are complying. Well, we don’t call Elmo gutless for nothing. The Albanese government is often accused of sitting on the fence but by choosing an infamous Zionist lobby apparatchik as his “special envoy”, the PM has hopped off the fence, brushed the splinters from his arse, and declared his allegiance in no uncertain terms. It is simply not credible that he didn’t know who and what Segal was before appointing her.

Faaark! The Australian Labor Party is so timid and so wary of rocking the boat it is barely treading water, morally and ethically speaking. Gough Whitlam was the last genuinely progressive Labor prime minister, the last to dare claim an independent Australia, but since his defenestration in 1975 the ALP has slowly but surely moved to the right of center, too afraid to trigger another coup by entrenched vested interests. And these days, those vested interests are aligned with the blood-soaked apartheid rogue state of Israel.

But the PM’s antisemitism envoy is not only an infamous Zionist apparatchik, her husband is one of the biggest funders of the far-right lobby group “Advance”, ‘which aggressively spreads hateful propaganda, racist tropes and bigoted imagery.’ The happy couple are devoted to inciting division/diversion and care nothing to do with lessening antisemitism or making Aussie Jews “feel safe”.

Ms Segal obviously knows that without ceaseless lies, Israel would cease to exist. What she is proposing is to outlaw criticism of Israel, even by Jews. Will Elmo dither as usual? Will he fold like origami? Or will he toss Segal’s Zionazi “report” into the nearest garbage bin?

There’s a wise old saying that the PM needs to pay close attention to: piss or get off the pot, but the fact that he didn’t immediately dismiss Segal does not bode well.

Louise Adler nailed it: “To privilege one ethnic community over others is deeply offensive and dangerous.”

One thing seems certain to me. If Albanese capitulates to Jillian Segal’s outrageous Zionist lobby demands he will escalate “antisemitism”, not decrease it. If Jillian Segal gets her way, commentary such as this one will be illegal. So, why didn’t Elmo Easy immediately reject Segal’s dictatorial Zionist demands? Does he (and she) WANT to escalate “antisemitism”? Is that actually the aim? That way, the Zionist lobby can cry even louder and demand even more oppressive laws that excuse Israel’s atrocities. And with the PM doing the Zionist lobby’s bidding, Jewish votes may be secure, right? Not necessarily.

As Tim Hollo of the The Green Institute wrote: “Segal is using her privilege to attack those less privileged. For shame. Shanda far de goyim, as the Yiddish phrase goes. Shame in front of the non-Jews, bringing shame on us all.”

The sad and awful fact is that the Albanese government has totally capitulated to the rabid Zionist lobby. No atrocity committed by Israel is so great that he and his foreign minister Penny Wong (whom I once admired) won’t excuse with the long discredited and rusty, boiler plate mantra “Israel-has-the-right-to-defend-itself.”

Fuck no! Israel has NO RIGHT to “defend itself” against its victims, those it robs, oppresses and murders, day after day, night after night – men, women, children – starting even before Israel was invented by Zionist terrorists in 1947. And although the pusillanimous Australian government likes to pretend it is just a neutral bystander, it is much more than just a bit player, with Aussie dual citizens recruited by the Israel Occupation Force.

Apart from occasional bleats of “concern” regarding Israel’s barbarism, the Australian government remains all but mute, refusing to boycott Israel and continuing to supply the rogue state with weapons parts for fighter planes. Neither Albanese or Wong have even mentioned genocide or declared unequivocal opposition to Israel’s latest crimes against humanity: Palestinians imprisoned in Gaza who somehow survive the massacres and starvation must now “voluntarily” intern themselves in a concentration camp before “voluntarily” being deported by their Israeli oppressors to fuck knows where.

The population of Gaza is being given a “choice” between death, displacement, and starvation.

It has always been the Zionist goal to occupy ALL of historic Palestine, as well as parts of neighboring countries. Bibi the Butcher and his maniacal cronies just say the quiet bit out loud: the complete annihilation of Palestinian culture, people and history to replace them with “Israel” is the intent.

War criminal Benny Netanyahu is definitely a Jewish Zionist version of Hitler. All that’s missing are gas chambers and ovens… so far.

Some say silence in the face of humanitarian catastrophe is not neutrality, it is complicity, and the Australian PM’s choices speak loud and clear.

Australia must defy Israel’s Fifth Column but there is no indication that our government has the guts or moral clarity to do so. Meanwhile, the insidious Zionist lobby (Hello, Mossad!) is causing more harm and division than a few dubious acts of “antisemitism” and a manufactured “crisis.”

Hey, Elmo! Zionists make me feel unsafe. What’s your government doing about that to make me feel safer?