AskBoxhead - HebeyJebeys in the Middle East

Two in a week! Wow, we have been blessed. Oh great Boxhead tells us all!

Dear Boxy…

My gooberment done gave them Joos Billons 'o money fer ta git rid of them swarthy people of arab extraction. I dern't see no results - you git any inside infomation on this, BoxBoy?

Ricardovitz

The Middle East. An Artist's rendition.

Dear Ricky,

Didn’t I do enough work answering that question the other day? Stop badgering me!

Anyways, I don’t have much interest in international affairs so let me pass this question off to the XenoxNews.com World News expert Patriot…

Fuck you,

FoxyBoxy

Ps don’t call me boy Hillbilly

Pounding the table with Zionists... Mistuh Nasrallah!

Hello Mr Ricardovitz,

Surely you have no qualms in the US government helping Israel defend itself against the barbarous assaults from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the other assorted genocidal terrorist groups in its neighborhood? You should feel proud that your taxes are supporting the only democracy in the Middle East! But don’t worry my dear fellow, my contacts in Washington DC and Tel Aviv tell me that the World’s most Moral Army have some offensive action planned for the terrorist fiends killing their women and children. In particular, look forward to Nasrallah and his demonic band of terrorists in South Lebanon getting a God almighty swatting soon. And all on the Yankee dime 😉

And once they are done there it will be onto Tehran!

God bless,

Patriot