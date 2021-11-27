Home  Life and Style  Dear Ricky  Hillbilly Happy when Yankee Kyle Kills Some Commies With His AR-15

Created: Saturday, 27 November 2021 Written by Ricardovitz
Thar World is a better place cuz Kyle Rittenhouse killed commie Rosenbaum 'n tore up the flesh of some other Antifa commies in Kenosha.

Mr. Rittenhouse is a National Hero. 'N Rosenbaum - well, he's gettin his brains sucked on by maggots 'n other nefarious underground critters.

Yessiree, 'ol Rittenhouse done pumped lead into them dumb commies who came after him.

Tore thar asses up with 5.56 Nato blast'n from his muzzle.

Killed 'n tore up by a 17 year old kid with a rifle who know how tar use it.

That's how its done in the U.S.ofA. boys 'n girls. Yessiree.

So, Commies (that be you, Xi Jinping 'n Max Gross) y'all watch yer backsides fer fly'n lead!!!

