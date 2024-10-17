US Election 2024

In the mix-sixties, while in McNeil Island Prison in Washington State, Charlie (Manson) picked the brains of a Scientologist inmate, at the same time he studied Masonic ritual and absorbed an indiscriminate amount of occult lore; it may have been then that he read Stranger in a Strange Land, and it was certainly then that he developed a kind of persuasive charisma based on (Scientologist) Hubbard's auditing.