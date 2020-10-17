Will the Rona ever be over?

Created: Saturday, 17 October 2020 Written by Max Gross

Here in Australia the state of Victoria’s COVID19 numbers have plummeted and NSW’s is creeping up again but our Pentecostal Prime Minister prefers to just let ‘er rip, undermining serious efforts by State leaders to contain the virus.

Meanwhile, here are some interim global statistics.

Brazil registered 153,214 total coronavirus deaths and 5.2 million total confirmed cases; France reports 25,086 new infections; Italy has registered 10,010 new infections in 24 hours, the highest daily tally since the start of the country’s outbreak; the Czech Republic recorded 9,721 new infections on Thursday, the second consecutive day it posted its worst daily figures. The country of 10.7 million has registered the biggest surge of new cases in Europe.

South African coronavirus cases reported since the first infection in early March surpassed 700,000; Nigeria confirmed a total 60,982 cases and 1,116 deaths.

Almost 30,000 Iranians have died of COVID19, according to the official death toll, but the real number of deaths may be far greater, matters made worse by continuing US sanctions that block medical supplies.

As for the appalling US President Trump, on 2 October the White House announced he had received an experimental antibody treatment after a test revealed he had contracted the virus.

Maybe he had the rona or maybe he hadn’t, but since then the arsehole has bragged of how he beat the virus and there is nothing to worry about.

Hell, the Mango Mussolini has God on his side!

Naturally, all his moronic acolytes believe him.

US cases of COVID19 have now surpassed 8 million.

Interestingly, although Remdesivir is now widely used for COVID19 patients, widespread doubts remain regarding its clinical benefits.

When will the Rona be over? Maybe never.