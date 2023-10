Thursday, 26 October 2023 By Repoman

Words of Wisdom from the Leaders of the World's Indispensable Country

John F. Kennedy: "Things do not happen. Things are made to happen."

Dwight D. Eisenhower: "Plans are nothing; planning is everything.”

Theodore Roosevelt: "It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed. In this life we get nothing save by effort.”

Joe Biden: "I'm going to bed."