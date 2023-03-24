20 years since Iraq war... And still the same bullshit flys

Friday, 24 March 2023
By Tex Lumbago
Back in the day we used to often have Monsveneris publishing the Fair Use Notice articles from Counterpunch et al on the bullshit and lies that the Yanks spread about for their Iraq war. Oh what a great time it was for the geniuses of Yankee public policy and lame ass journalism. A good summary of how the Yanks got their 'Iraqi Freedom' on is here: https://www.counterpunch.org/2023/03/23/selling-the-iraq-war-a-how-to-guide/
Question is, have they learnt their lesson? I mean surely the Yanks wouldn't lie again about their Wars of Choice again...