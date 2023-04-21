Austrailia Gonna Git Invaded By USA....
Friday, 21 April 2023 By Ricardovitz
You Aussies better git ready fer the Great USA Beer Invasion of 2023!
Budweiser's parent company, InBev is fix'n tar send all that Bud-Light (Butt-Light) Tranny beer they cain't sell in the US to cuntries like Australia. Y'all is fix'n to git a whole heap of cheap Buttweiser and Butt Light Beer fer less than ya can git bottled Alice Springs water in yer Grocery Stores. Yessiree, boys 'n girls. Jest remember - y'all heard it here first from Ricky.
Ricardovitz. An Artist rendition.