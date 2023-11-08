Genocidal Zionism

Wednesday, 08 November 2023 By Max Gross

Same as it ever was

Fascinating, isn’t it? Ukrainians apparently are permitted self-defence against Russian occupation but Palestinians who attempt to resist Israel’s ceaseless assaults are just “animals” who deserve annihilation.

Adding to the injustice, the sickening distortion of what is really happening, the media – supposedly the reporter of factual news – has completely sidelined, ignored or slandered left-wing Jews and Jewish scholars – Rabbis included! – who are critical of Israel’s apartheid state, its systemic violence and its ethnic cleansing policies.

As reported in The Guardian online and Al Jazeera: At least 10,328 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, including at least 4000 children.

The Israeli inflicted bloodbath continues with impunity. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400. It is still unclear how many of those Israeli deaths were a result of subsequent Israeli bombing that targeted hostages as well as Hamas militia.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy of five trucks and two ICRC vehicles came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday. Israel has persistently targeted aid vehicles, aid workers, ambulances, hospitals, schools, refugee camps and reporters… for decades. Israel has used ground troops to now divide Gaza in two. Gaza City, the territory’s largest town and Hamas’ main stronghold, is encircled. Israel says its troops have advanced to the heart of the city while Hamas says its fighters have inflicted heavy losses on the invading forces.

Jewish “settlers” in the West Bank throw stones at Palestinians near the city of Nablus on May 19. Violence by these fanatics increased sharply over the past three years.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, at least 154 Palestinians have been killed and 2,150 others detained by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in the last month since the latest Israel-Hamas hostilities began a month ago. South Africa and Chad have withdrawn their ambassadors from Israel, joining seven other countries that have done the same in recent weeks. The USA, UK, EU, Canada and cowardly vassal states like Australia continue to condemn Hamas resistance while excusing Israel’s atrocities.

Journalists for Lebanon’s National News Agency report that Israeli airstrikes have hit the outskirts of the Lebanese villages of Yater, Kafra and Shebaa, with artillery shelling landing near Ramyah and Ayta ash Shab. Israeli forces and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire along the border between Israel and Lebanon since 8 October. Following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas “war” on 7 October, a series of rocket and drone attacks have targeted military bases hosting US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project has recorded 4,200 demonstrations around the world related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the former’s attacks on Gaza between October 7-27. That accounts for 38 percent of all global protests during that period. Ninety percent of the protests were held in support of Palestine. Nearly 1,400 took place in the Middle East and North Africa.

It seems totally insane to me that Israel’s response to mass murder is even more mass murder. And that Australia – parroting the USA as usual – is refusing to demand an immediate ceasefire fills me with despair. The irony or something is that for years Netanyahu promoted Hamas religious fanatics in order to undermine secular Fatah and the PLO! And even if Israel succeeds in its purported highly unlikely goal of totally wiping out Hamas then some other resistance group will arise, guaranteed.

Disingenuous bleating about pursuing a so-called “two-state solution” is unhinged from reality. Israel has made sure that there is no possibility of a Palestinian state: no “two-state solution”. All that remains of Palestine is Gaza – currently being demolished and its population slaughtered – and the scattered Bantustans of the occupied West Bank. And if you think this “war” began on October 7 2023, you really haven’t been paying attention.

Zionist policy and practice aimed at Palestinians for more than 75 years has included land grabs, terrorism, pogroms and ethnic cleansing that by any definition is actual genocide. Oh but saying that out loud is howled down as “anti-semitism”! For Fucks Sake!