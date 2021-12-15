Home  Entertainment  Astral Travelling  Do we need to make a New Christ?

Our New Times require some New Solutions. Old symbols have passed their use by date. Let’s have a New Christ! Resurrected from the old. Give them (not him) new symbols. A new representation of the Gospel.

The Judean Toga now a symbol of a gender indefinable Jesus...

We don't need a cross made of iron… Or a gaudy light encrusted symbol... No. Instead make your crucifix home made... With whatever comes to hand.

 

tennis Ball jesus

 

 

Praying for the new Jesus to return my prayers with action and grace. Smacking a forehand straight down the line to destroy my worries and fears. Hoping to make it through one more year My Lord... just one more year...

 