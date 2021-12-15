Do we need to make a New Christ?

Created: Wednesday, 15 December 2021 Written by Looney Les

Our New Times require some New Solutions. Old symbols have passed their use by date. Let’s have a New Christ! Resurrected from the old. Give them (not him) new symbols. A new representation of the Gospel.

The Judean Toga now a symbol of a gender indefinable Jesus...

We don't need a cross made of iron… Or a gaudy light encrusted symbol... No. Instead make your crucifix home made... With whatever comes to hand.

Praying for the new Jesus to return my prayers with action and grace. Smacking a forehand straight down the line to destroy my worries and fears. Hoping to make it through one more year My Lord... just one more year...