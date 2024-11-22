Featured

Send in the Clowns! Trumps lackeys fall at the first hurdle

1 minute read

Well, what did you expect? The Orangeman is a fuckwit. And you can bet that anyone that wants to work for him is a moron or a scammer, or more likely both.

Artist rendering of newly re-elected President Trump crossing the Potomac River to claim Washington DC as his own.

And perverts. They are all such perverts! No wonder resident Hillbilly sista-fucker Ricardovitz is so enamored with Trump.

To think that Idiotland voted for him again...

I'd give him about a year before he is knifed in an insider job. Maybe Elon will become President then. Wouldn't that be great. Going from one fuckwit to another.

 

