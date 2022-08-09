Created: Tuesday, 09 August 2022 Written by Pervis

Please Rate Vote 1 Vote 2 Vote 3 Vote 4 Vote 5

You know those people who preface nearly every answer with "I mean.."



"I mean.... when I was working there blah blah blah"



It's become so ubiquitous that most people don't even notice, not the speaker nor the listener.

Have you been cognisant of the increased usage of this mannerism over recent years?

I mean... its getting out of hand.

I like it when the bird answers a question and sgarts with I mean.



"Hi Kim. You have been observing the activities in Gaza for over a decade, in fact you have co-authored two books on the subject. What role does the Biden administration have in the recent atrocities?"



"I mean..."



Keep an ear out for it.

It's actually pretty fucken funny.

And I keep wondering who fucken started it?

The usage has no meaning or purpose at the start of a sentence.

But I would like to see these people use it in their writing as well.

This is the type of thing that I now resort to for amusement.