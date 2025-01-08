Featured

Is Trump a Fascist?

Tom Titmouse 05 January 2025 2 minutes read

And if he is, doesn't that make Sleepy Joe Biden Fascist-adjacent? As there isn't much he did that was different to the Orangeman.

Actually, don't really care if Trump is fascist or not. He is an obvious arsehole, but all the pearl clutching by the weak arsed liberals about him makes me laugh.

If Trump really is a Fascist then what are the Quiggsters and Krugmen gunna do? Write a letter to the fucking New York Times? It's like these clowns have only just realised that the good ole USA is fucked up and swirling down the dunny to destruction. While the rest of us sentient beings have known it for at least since that clown Dubya got made leader by the unelected Supreme Court.

Why don't Sleepy Joe and his fans do what Trump and his moron supporters tried in 2020. Storm the Capitol, and prevent the Orange Cheeto man from taking power. He is a Fascist after all. Or perhaps it is that they really don't care that much, and it is all just a performance. In fact, I bet you will find that most of these weak arsed liberals will go along with a lot of what Trump wants to do. And that includes his attempts to absorb Canada, Greenland, and Panama into the mighty US of A. All he has to do is claim that it is 'to protect them from China' and they will bend over and follow.