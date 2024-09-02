A Music Break For Sanity’s Sake

Monday, 02 September 2024 By Max Gross

The song Bella Ciao was sung In the early 1900s by the left-wing anti-fascist resistance movement in Italy, a movement composed of anarchists, communists, socialists and also by militant anti-fascist partisans.

BELLA CIAO

“The world is waking outside my window

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

Drags my senses into the sunlight

For there are things that I must do

Wish me luck now, I have to leave you

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

With my friends now up to the city

We’re going to shake the Gates of Hell

And I will tell them – we will tell them

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

That our sunlight is not for franchise

And wish the bastards drop down dead

Next time you see me I may be smiling

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao

I’ll be in prison or on the TV

I’ll say, “the sunlight dragged me here!”