#AskBoxhead - Boring COVID
Dear Mr Boxhead,
Is Covid19 the most boring pandemic in history? Everyone with their 2 bob and all.
Signor Giovanni
Dear Mr Giovanni
COVID 19. It's sweeping the nation. Causing all sorts of devastation. 2 years of misery and woe!
Well let me tell you something…
COVID-19. An artists rendition.
In my box I have been safe as houses. Not a sniffle. Not even a froggy throat. My cardbox case of protection has allowed me to sail through the world unobstructed, uninfected, and in all my glory. While peering out my cardboard eyes I have seen the rest of you clowns doubling over in fits of coughing, being spiked with God knows what, and carking it by the dozens in hospital.
Seems to be a lesson here Giuseppe, doesn’t it? Don't listen to the nay-sayers or the anti-vaxxers...
Get your noggin in a box and everything will be alright!
Yours with 2 bob in hand,
Foxy Boxy