Home
Editorial
Ad Hock
Advertisements
Latest Commentary
Mail Bag
XN Production
Log In
Travel
Getaways
Times and Places
Travel
Entertainment
Astral Travelling
Books
Celebrity Tales
Entertainment
Favourite Words/Meanings
Jokes
Movies
Music
TV
What the fuck is it?
Xenox News Radio
Local
Election Results
Oz Politics
Rudd-Watch
XenoxLeaks
World
Asia
Europa
Latin America
Middle East
North America
World News
Artist
A Biography of Life
Art
Cartoon Corner
Poets Corner
The Chicken
Sport
Cricket
Football
Sports
Science/Tech
Aliens
Images of the Body
Space
Studies and Research
Technology
Technology
Life and Style
Ask Boxhead
Dear Ricky
Ethical Conundrums
Fashion and Beauty
Lifestyles
Money
Philosophy
Q & A - The final say for the record
Recipes
Under The Influence
What Ails You
Who is this cunt?
Home
Life and Style
Ethical Conundrums
Cops Killed
Cops Killed
Tuesday, 13 December 2022
By Frank Blues
Now is that good or bad?
Or does it depend on who does the killing?
Article Offend-o-Meter Ranking
Vote 1
Vote 2
Vote 3
Vote 4
Vote 5
Pithy Quote
Marriage is a wonderful institution, but who would want to live in an institution?
Henry Louis Mencken
Latest Commentary
Matthew James Jr. said
More
Phewsh. So the studies he showed me that...
1 hour ago.
Your Learned Friend said
More
See my answer above Matty. I know it...
4 hours ago.
An Orangeman said
More
Rubbish, old JFK was knee deep in it....
4 hours ago.
Matthew James Jr. said
More
Oh my goodness. That video has been...
5 hours ago.
Matthew James Jr. said
More
My boyfriend/life partner just told me...
5 hours ago.
Last 100 Comments
A Real Free Press
Submit an Article
Ask Boxhead
Register
Login/Logout
Get answers to your questions
(no question too hard)
Xenox Gallery
Latest News
Cops Killed
Pastor Scott Morrison: The Devil You Know
Sean Penn to star in new Stepan Bandera biopic
Relevancy
Big Black Stacy Abrams - From Pick'n Cotton Tar Runn'n Fer Georgia's Goobanor...
Peter Dutton's Nostril Flaring
From The Archives
STANDING UP FOR THE ENVIRONMENT
Transit Time #2
The similarity of immortality to orthodoxy found in large bottles
Making a quid… 5 steps to A New Economics for a New Society
Their lazy Papist ways...
RUN, BR’ER ABBOTT, RUN!
XENOXNEWS DECLARES WAR ON THE FLAG SHITTERS!
Jesus and Mohamed
Well Who Did It?