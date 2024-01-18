The "Woke" and the "Knuckle Dragger"
Thursday, 18 January 2024 By On The Couch
When a person uses "Woke" as a criticism it generally indicates the user is bereft of nuance and that any further debate will typically be pointless.
But does this lack of nuance also apply to a person who uses the word "Redneck", "Bogan" or "Knuckle Dragger" in conversation?
Furthermore I am interested in the crossover phenomenon we are seeing a lot more of today. The person a less nuanced person (than myself) might describe as the "Woke Knuckle Dragger".
As this full circle spin of human evolution begins to accelerate and vortex what else is there to do for an intelligent, well balanced person, other than to observe and document?