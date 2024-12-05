Featured

Reverse Nationalism

Pervis 05 December 2024

Living in the same country for more than ten years should be shunned (with exemptions for illness and disability). Otherwise: OUT... pack up, sell, up and OUT. And off to another country. Mandatory itineracy will be the end of patriotism and the end of the ignorance that goes hand in hand with Nationalism.



Persons should be glorified when they have only lived in a country a short while. If they have lived in the same country for more than five years and have no plans in place for their next destination country then they should begin to be shunned and looked down upon. At ten years they should be forceably deported to a country on the low popularity index.



And no going back and forward to the same two countries. A new country on every rotation. During a lifetime a person should typically live in at least ten countries. One country per decade at a minimum. However one could move to a new country every year should they want to. And the authorities should make this as simple as possible with various international house swap arrangements and free freight and travel.



The proposal also exponentially improves the gene pool of the race.



(Immigration map created by https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Korakys under CC BY 4.0 licence)