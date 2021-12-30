Criminal: Australia’s Covid19 Clusterfuck

Created: Thursday, 30 December 2021 Written by Max Gross

New South Wales breaks another daily Covid-19 record with 12,226 more cases, 1 more death; Victoria 5,137 cases, 13 deaths, but accidental NSW Premier Perrottet has no regrets for his lethal stuff-ups and Prime Minister Morrison’s shitshow has redefined what constitutes a “close contact”, which the Australian Medical Assocation says will accelerate the Omicron outbreak.

Standard Operating Procedure for the government: shift the goal posts and blow smoke up our arses!

The AMA says the government’s new definition of ‘close contact’ puts politics over health. The AMA President warns:

“Omicron spreads more easily than any other variant. It doesn’t care if you are a family member, a coworker, a drinker in the pub or breathing the same air in a lift. Isolating close contacts slows spread. Isolating less people means faster spread.”

Australia’s independent expert group OzSage warns that Morrison’s and Perrottet’s “let it rip” Covid-19 strategy in NSW and elsewhere condemns vulnerable people to death:

“We are disturbed by the repeated messaging that only symptomatic people should get tested, when 40-45% of transmissions are asymptomatic, and even in people who develop symptoms, the peak of infectiousness is in the two days before symptoms begin.

“The false reassurance of the messaging will result in more cases of viral transmission that otherwise would have been prevented.”

Writing in The Guardian, Stephen Duckett, director of the Health and Aged Care Program at Grattan Institute, reminds us that “the commonwealth government completely mishandled every aspect of the vaccination program.

“Its narrow procurement strategy was wrong. Its prioritisation strategy – with the most at-risk to be vaccinated first – was ignored from the start. Its rollout was a shemozzle, so bad that “strollout” was designated Australian word of the year.

“Its communication of vaccine advice and eligibility was confusing and inconsistent. The commonwealth learned nothing from this litany of errors and proceeded to bungle the testing approach as well.”

NSW Premier Dominant Paraquat

The Guardian online reports: ‘There have been more than 100 people hospitalised overnight in New South Wales. There are 395 people in hospital with Covid in Victoria including 55 in ICU, which is staying relatively stable. But there’s been quite a significant jump in New South Wales. There are now 746 people being treated in hospital, and 63 in ICU. Yesterday there were 625 hospitalised.’

Meanwhile UK Covid cases have hit a new daily record of 183,037 and French daily cases are now above 200,000.

And back here in Australia we could see daily Covid case numbers of more than 100,000 within weeks, according to Dr Michael Lydeamore, a Monash University infectious diseases modeller who is part of the Doherty Institute modelling consortium that advises Australia’s so-called “national cabinet”.

Two years into this pandemic and this is no longer a matter of criminal negligence by the NSW and Federal governments.

It is deliberate.

It is willful and reckless endangerment of the general public by the very people entrusted to protect us.