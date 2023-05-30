Tuesday, 30 May 2023 By Cognitive Decline

Chance of getting long COVID nowadays? 10 to 20% with every infection.

Vaccinated or not COVID re-infections can occur every 6 months or so in a non lock down situation.



With lock downs being a thing of the past it means that the chance of getting Long COVID in your life time is 100%. It means that you will have cognitive decline sooner rather than later.





The great dumbing down is here.



As if we needed humans to be any more stupid. Ricardovitz and Denis here are good examples of where we are headed as a collective.



The intelligent humans will no longer be able to rely on their brain. One will have to let go of the typical idea of cognitive consciousness. A holistic sense of being, think a shiny golden Buddha, may be a better option for interacting with the World rather than relying on a corroding, Long COVID infected, brain.