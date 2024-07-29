#AskBoxhead - Dem's Back-stabb'n Joe Biden...
Monday, 29 July 2024
Old Boxy has been taken a breather lately. All his recent efforts have overwhelmed him. But resident Hillbilly sista-fucka Ricardovitz just can't help himself with his Presidential obsessions. So we have poked Boxy one more time, and he has finally responded to the gay Georgian bear...
Ey Boxboy,
Them elitist Dems is jabb'n thar steely knives in Joe Biden's back. He gonna be run out 'o Washington real soon. So, is you one of them loony-lefties stabb'in slow Joe in thar backside too??? You givin 'ol Joe a few pokes fer shits 'n nibbles?
Ricardovitz
Dear Ricky,
Woahh... slow down their hillbilly. What the fuck are you 'jibber-jabbering' about? Is it more Yankee-land President rubbish? I told you people...
I don't give a fuck.
Look, I am safe in the Box. No fear, no worries, just serenity now, and always. And certainly no hillibily fuckwits to bother you either. Gazing through my cardboard portals it is all sunshine and light.
Anyhoo, it looks like that black sheila is gunna win so you will just have to suck that one up Ricky boy.
Yours in blissful Presidential Ignorance,
Boxy.