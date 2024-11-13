Trump's America Zionist Agenda Goes Full Throttle

Joe Biden claims that he is a Zionist and his administration's support of Israel destroying 80% of buildings in Gaza and tens of thousands of women and children is proof enough.
Now Donald Trump has decided to double down and impress his Zionist partners even further than Joe, Kamala, Blinken and co.
If you didn't think that Trump could out-Zion the Biden admin check out this list of appointments he has just scheduled:
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem One of Kristi's notable achievements was introducing a bill that cracked down on criticism of Israel on the basis of "ensuring the security of God's Chosen People".
Ambassador to Israel - Mike Huckabee Mike has previously claimed that "there are no such thing as Palestinians". He is recognised as being one of the top 10 most influential Christian Zionists. In a recent interview he claimed that "There is no such thing as the West Bank - it's Judea and Samaria. There is no such thing as settlements - they're communities, they're neighborhoods, they're cities. There is no such thing as an occupation."
Envoy to the Middle East - Steven Witkoff After attending Netanyahu's speech to Congress in July 2024 Steven claimed "It felt spiritual".
UN Ambassador - Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise received a "Defender Of Israel" award from Israeli duel citizen Miriam Adelson (who donated $100m to the Trump campaign for 2024)
Secretary of State - Marco Rubio Marco received over 1 million dollars from AIPAC.
Head of the Environmental Protection Agency - Lee Zeldin Lee has received over $900,000 from AIPAC
No spot for this cunt? Trump ball fondler in chief perhaps?
National Security Advisor - Mike Waltz Mike is also AIPAC approved having received over $200,000 from AIPAC
Senate Majority Leader - Rick Scott Rick is another AIPAC stooge having received over $600,000 from AIPAC
Chief of Staff - Susie Wiles Susie is a corporate lobbyist and fanatical Christian Zionist.
Secretary of Defence - Pete Hegseth Pete reckons that if you open up a Bible you will find that God granted Abraham the land of Israel, and that this should inform our understanding of the current Israel-Palestine conflict.
CIA Director - John Ratcliffe John believes that Iran has committed "acts of war" against the US by hacking Trump campaign emails, and allegedly plotting to assassinate Trump. He says the US should conduct joint attacks on Iran with Israel.