Trump's America Zionist Agenda Goes Full Throttle

If you didn't think that Trump could out-Zion the Biden admin check out this list of appointments he has just scheduled:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

One of Kristi's notable achievements was introducing a bill that cracked down on criticism of Israel on the basis of "ensuring the security of God's Chosen People".

Ambassador to Israel - Mike Huckabee

Mike has previously claimed that "there are no such thing as Palestinians". He is recognised as being one of the top 10 most influential Christian Zionists. In a recent interview he claimed that "There is no such thing as the West Bank - it's Judea and Samaria. There is no such thing as settlements - they're communities, they're neighborhoods, they're cities. There is no such thing as an occupation."

Envoy to the Middle East - Steven Witkoff

After attending Netanyahu's speech to Congress in July 2024 Steven claimed "It felt spiritual".

UN Ambassador - Rep. Elise Stefanik

Elise received a "Defender Of Israel" award from Israeli duel citizen Miriam Adelson (who donated $100m to the Trump campaign for 2024)

Secretary of State - Marco Rubio

Marco received over 1 million dollars from AIPAC.

Head of the Environmental Protection Agency - Lee Zeldin

Lee has received over $900,000 from AIPAC