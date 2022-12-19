Surprise, Surprise!

Monday, 19 December 2022 By Mad Mike the Wannabee Marketing Mogul

The "Twitter Files" released this past week provide solid proof that more than several three letter agencies not only track all Twitter content but have been actively manipulating narratives and instructing Twitter staff to censor, ban, shadow ban, search ban and suspend accounts.

What is surprising is that there are people that are surprised by the revelations.

The massive dump of internal email correspondence was shared with several journalists by new Twitter owner Elon Musk with the proviso that analysis of the files would be first published via Twitter.

One of the journalists, Matt Taibbi, posted that "The latest documents show, in bulk, the master-canine relationship between the FBI and Twitter."

Another journalist who received the drop, Bari Weiss, posted this week: "The old regime at Twitter governed by its own whims and biases and it sure looks like the new regime has the same problem."

