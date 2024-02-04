Israel’s “war” on Gaza is spreading

Sunday, 04 February 2024 By Max Gross

Rogue state Israel’s major sponsor and accomplice in war crimes, the USA, has bombed multiple sites in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, claiming it is targeting Iranian proxy groups who have been targeting US and Israeli sites because of Israel’s ongoing slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Iraqi Government has angrily protested the strikes, but the US claims it gave the Iraqi government prior warning. Iraq says the US is lying. Well, of course it is! The Iraqis say 16 people, including civilians, were killed in this ‘new US aggression,’ and twenty five people were injured. Yahya Rasul, spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces, has warned that the US attacks will have “disastrous repercussions.”

The Brits too are bombing Yemen and Syria.

The Guardian online reports that the ‘US and UK-led’ (Led? Who else is bombing?) strikes blew up 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen and ‘The US also launched more than 85 strikes in Iraq and Syria against targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.’

The US has declared that it will oppose a new UN Security Council resolution proposed by Algeria that again includes an unequivocal call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Well, of course it will. It always feckin’ does!

US lackey Australia continues on its mealy-mouthed way, tip-toeing through the minefield, not daring to raise its voice. ‘The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has flagged that Australia recognising a Palestinian state could rest on it being “demilitarised”. Albanese on Sunday dodged questions regarding when Australia could resume funding to the United Nations agency delivering aid in Gaza, while stating the international community should focus on what happens after the war in the Middle East… Earlier on Sunday, Australia again supported US and UK-led strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.’

Adding to the increasingly loud sword-rattling, another Guardian report is headlined ‘US military stockpiling supplies in Australia in readiness for any confrontation with China. American war planners used joint Talisman Sabre exercises to position equipment in Northern Victoria.’

What could possibly go wrong!?