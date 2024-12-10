Featured

SYRIA… THE NEW LIBYA?

Max Gross 10 December 2024 2 minutes read

The Syrian civil war may be over and the Assad regime may be overthrown but it hasn’t stopped the USA or it’s proxy Israel from continuing to bomb Syria.

Aljazeera reports: ‘Israeli forces carry out large-scale attacks across Syria, targeting three major airports and other strategic military infrastructure, including in the capital, Damascus… Toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s prime minister says he has agreed to hand power to the opposition-led Salvation Government, headed by Mohammed al-Bashir… Qatar, Iraq and Saudi Arabia condemn Israel’s “dangerous” land grab in the Syrian Golan Heights, as UN peacekeepers accuse it of violating the 1974 ceasefire deal that ended the 1967 war.’

The Guardian reports: ‘The US has struck targets associated with Islamic State (IS) in central Syria, while Turkey has attacked US-backed Kurdish forces. A deal for the Kurdish forces to withdraw from the northern city of Manbij was reportedly struck on Monday after an advance by Turkish-backed Syrian National Army… With sharply competing agendas, Turkey and Israel have already laid out what they say are their red lines regarding Syria, with Turkey saying it would not accept the Kurdish PKK or Islamic State benefiting from the new situation, even as it promised to help Syrian migrants in Turkey, which hosts 3 million refugees, to return.’

ABC News online reports: ‘Israeli planes have bombed at least three major Syrian army air bases that housed dozens of helicopters and jets in the biggest such wave of strikes on air bases since Bashar al-Assad was toppled…The United Nations says Israel’s occupation of its demilitarised buffer zone with Syria beyond the Golan Heights is in violation of a 1974 ceasefire deal. Israel and its main ally, the United States, both insist it is a temporary action taken in response to Syrian forces’ withdrawal from the region after President Bashar al-Assad’s overthrow by insurgents.’

As if either Zionazi Israel or batshit crazy USA give a flying fuck at a rolling donut what the United Nations or anyone else thinks.

And once again, independent commentator Caitlin Johnstone nails it: “One of the dumbest things we are asked to believe about Israel is that the only thing it can ever do to ensure its safety and security when a danger presents itself is to grab more land. Land grabs are always the answer.”

Obviously Israel is using the Assad regime’s collapse as an opportunity to steal even more territory for itself.

Looks like Syrians will end up worse off than Libyans after the demise of Gaddafi.