Thursday, 10 October 2024
By Messrs Inc
The world is going to rot and ruin at many levels, micro and macro. Death through greed and ignorance. Human's scatter like ants as floods and fires further devastate the already man devastated landscapes.
Amongst all the horror is the insanity of the talking heads. Blithering idiots run our countries and major organisations. Their drivel adding another layer of futility. For relief turn them off.
But there is one voice of hope among the hubbub of celebrity chatter. One voice of reason and wisdom. A sign of sanity in the world as mad house. The sweet voice and visage of Pamela.
If anyone is worthy of being proclaimed a latter day saint it is Pamela Anderson.
I stand with Pamela.