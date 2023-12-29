Heroes. Long gone.

Thursday, 28 December 2023 By 20th Century Man

The problem with this Century is that we have no Heroes.

Look around people. Look at the dickheads we have now. There are no Heroes.

They have long gone!

Last Century we had so many. Heroes falling from the sky. Dancing Heroes.

Heroes looking for, and ready for, love.

Heroes willing to make deals for all our freedoms.

Heroes that you could drink from a can.

Yes. Ye Olde 20th Century had Heroes by the bucketful.

I know, cause I was there.





"Ronnie! Where you hide all the money?"

So now I will get on my Triumph and leave you all behind...



Back to the Good Old Days for me.