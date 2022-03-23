Home  Life and Style  Ethical Conundrums  PM ScoMo. Elect me Aussie JunkYard King!

PM ScoMo. Elect me Aussie JunkYard King!

Created: Wednesday, 23 March 2022 Written by Election 2022 NewsDesk
This May 21 Scott Morrison wants to be elected King of Australia. That's right; inspired by Barbados, ScoMo wants Aussies to give Will and Kate the boot and raise him to a new Aussie Royal Throne.

Is he praying? Calling on his Messiah to save us all?

 

But who is this man really? This JunkYard King who wants to hoist himself upon the bedraggled masses of dinki-di Aussies. Perhaps the best way to know him is via song...

 

ScoMo Left

🎵 I want to be the jolly old King of Oz.

Bending myself backwards to keep the good Aussie people honest and esteemed.

But what my right hand does my left does not know...🎵

ScoMo Right

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 🎵 Jesus is my leader.

Speaks to me thru my Pastor.

I'll be ruling for Armageddon, and I say to you unbelievers prepare to meet your Maker🎵

 

ScoMo Left

🎵 I am married, with a wife and 2 kids.

Did you know that?

Married with a wife and 2 kids. 🎵

 

 ScoMo Right

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

🎵 I keep my thoughts to myself

But I have read many books

This one is my favorite: "Worthy to Escape: Why All Believers Will Not Be Raptured Before the Tribulation"🎵

ScoMo Left

🎵This Right Hand is gunna give you a buck or two

Keep your Suburban Bliss alive for a little while longer.

No Unions or Pay Day blues my Tradie friends🎵

ScoMo Right

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

🎵 Found my God and be damned if you find yours.

Hells awaiting the sinners, and my job will be send them there!🎵

ScoMo Left

🎵So let me be your Jolly Old King of Oz

And I'll let the good times roll...🎵

ScoMo Right

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

🎵 Jesus is my leader.

Speaks to me thru my Pastor.

I'll be ruling for Armageddon, and I say to you unbelievers prepare to meet your Maker...🎵

 

 

 