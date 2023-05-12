Growth as an accelerant to freedom

Friday, 12 May 2023 By Brian

Comparison is oft drawn between Australia's ~80 000 centuries of indigenous culture and several hundred years of British colonial culture.

Gough giving back just a very tiny bit of Australia.

A colonial view that continues to this day is that indigenous culture achieved little. That if it wasn't for colonisation that the indigenous population would still be sitting around fires with no advancement, no television, no internet, aircraft, civilisation.

The other side of the argument is that anglo-capitalist unrelenting pursuit of "growth" has led to the destruction of nature, placing the ecosystem of the earth in peril, an escalating spiral leading to an uninhabitable planet. A capitalistic short shrift end game of extinction of all mammals (including the human variety).

One might argue that maintaining ~80000 years of sustainable culture, arts, language and spirituality is a stunning achievement. Living under the stars, telling stories, singing, dancing, for six thousand decades, a proven stable civilisation, a freedom unhindered by the many ills not least eco-disaster that arrived with western colonisation.

Comparatively the colonists idea of a potentially wonderful free society, their model of freedom, included mass incarceration, slavery' police brutality, weapons for mass killing, perpetual war, starvation, and other freedom bringing hypocrisies.

One could easily argue that the pre-colonisation indigenous population of Australia was doing freedom a lot better until it was over turned by the Western model.

Futility and a Death Wish

One might also argue the opposite.

The existential crisis that emerges with the realisation of the futility of life. The pathetic human condition. This meaningless transferred into suffering. A lifetime of suffering with the persistent reminder of futility. And freedom arrived through distraction. Distractions like drugs and alcohol, medications, or gadgets and luxury, creations. inventions and money making, wealth accumulation, collective accelerated "growth".

Growth leading to mass extinction, mass death, mass freedom.

In short shrift.

The Western evolution model: extinction of the species as a magnanimous act of freedom.