Lock up your pets! Donny Diaper warns immigrants are really, really hungry

Thursday, 12 September 2024 By Max Gross

For years, vexatious blowhard, multiple bankrupt and wannabe dictator Donald J Trump’s mental state has been questioned, but he continually got away with his incoherent rants and outlandish claims. Until now?

In yesterday’s US presidential election debate with Kamala Harris, he insisted (among other ludicrous lies) that immigrants were eating their neighbours’ dogs and cats.

Yes, he really did say that, literally “They’re eating the dogs! The people that came in. They’re eating the cats! They’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.” And as the moderator calmly debunked that bizarre bullshit, Trump – clearly flustered interjected “I saw in on TV!”, as if he was a six-year-old child.

Trump is 78, and now that current (outgoing) US president Biden ceded his candidacy to his vice president Harris, Trump is the oldest candidate to ever seek the job of POTUS. And, as far as I know, Trump is the only presidential candidate to ever declare there would be a “bloodbath” if he was not elected. But it’s not really age that is at issue here, it’s sanity.

Way back in March – which right now feel like a million years ago – Newsweek reported: ‘There is “overwhelming” evidence that Donald Trump is suffering from dementia, a leading psychiatrist has claimed, amid speculation about the state of the former president’s mental health. Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, was among those recently quoted by Duty To Warn, which describes itself as an association of mental health professionals concerned about Trump. “Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality,” he wrote in a statement published on Friday, which referenced Trump’s confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden. “If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office.”‘

Further back in time, in 2021, Psychology Today reported that ‘Over 70,000 health professionals even signed a petition, saying “Donald Trump manifests a serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of President of the United States.” And a book written by over two dozen mental health experts also argued that Trump, “whether due to his personality or mental health issues, is not fit to be the president.’

That should have been obvious in 2016 when, as a first time presidential candidate, Trump proclaimed: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters”, not to mention “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything,” when a 2005 recording of Trump typically bragging was exposed.

Although, given the unhinged nature of his MAGA cult, Trump’s “shoot somebody” brag was probably as true then as it is now. The psychosis is shared. That too was noted years ago.

In 2021, Scientific American asked forensic psychiatrist and president of the World Mental Health Coalition Dr Bandy X. Lee (No, I did not make that name up!): What attracts people to Trump? What is their animus or driving force? Lee replied: “Narcissistic symbiosis refers to the developmental wounds that make the leader-follower relationship magnetically attractive. The leader, hungry for adulation to compensate for an inner lack of self-worth, projects grandiose omnipotence—while the followers, rendered needy by societal stress or developmental injury, yearn for a parental figure. When such wounded individuals are given positions of power, they arouse similar pathology in the population that creates a “lock and key” relationship.”

Just days ago, the USA’s ABC News had Trump polling at 43%, with Harris ahead with 52.6%. Here in Australia that would be considered a healthy margin for Harris but with the far from democratic Electoral College gerrymander in the USA, her success is by no means guaranteed.

Here’s hoping one more debate will be the last nail in the Mango Mussolini’s coffin.

But do I think a Harris presidency will alter boilerplate US policies of foreign interference around the world or stop arming, funding and protecting Nionazi Israel? Hell, no!