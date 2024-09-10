The by-ways & hi-ways of the Quantum Mind

Friday, 23 August 2024 By Damned Scientist

I have heard that we are all just made up of the turgid miasma of existence. Small little things, bundled together in a wave-particle extravaganza. Which always make me wonder...

Which particles are in my brain?

Just the normal, or the anti-normal?

Made some mistakes in the past. Not to get relativistic here but...One man's meat can be another mans entrails! And now a new question has arisen in my mind; what if there are anti-protons inside us? How would we know? What would that feel like?



Let's ask a man in a Whitecoat and find out:

"I wanted to test my hypothesis so one night I took this one neuron, plucked it out of my nostril, AND I rolled it flat. I needed to determine if there was at least one anti-proton in my body, somewhere hidden within the tangled web of my mind. Perhaps a source of all the black thoughts in me noggin? The cause for why my normally erect member now drooped like a Florida willow? The thing behind my asymmetric thought processes, and surely the reason for all my piss poor prophecies..."

There are some nights when you can just swallow it down whole.

"And as I squished my extracted neuron flat my thoughts began to flare. There were snappy little flames running all along my neural synapses, and the world suddenly loomed larger. My anti-matter detector went through the roof and I stared out the window of my eyes to a whole new reality. Dismembered, that is how me head felt, with one ear tilted this way and one tilted the other. After further rollings the flattened neuron glowed like a ring of fire. And then..."

The last known whereabouts of the above protagonist. The surface of Venus. Seemingly he Astro-travelled all the way there.

Recent research has postulated that there are changes in the underlying quantum field inside the brain as it finally extinguishes. Indications of ultrarelativistic changes in the electron cloud within the skull as the last light dims. Indications of an anti-matter/matter annihilation process perhaps. Whatever the case, it may be the impermanence of the mind will be replaced by a permanent re-evaluation of all values. A cloud zero of thought.

A scene from inside a Melbum mind as it closes down for the last time.

No doubt, the truth will out for us all eventually.