Old Mate - The Rise and Fall of Colloquialisms

Colloquial terms add colour, flavour and humour to language.



Some colloquialism emerge from the street and, like a virus, quickly become mainstream.



"Hold my beer" is a good example.

Typically used in the context of a short piece of dialogue that presents a larger fail, the format well suited to the written word propelled it's popularity on social media.





Imagining some lunk head handing his drink to an associate moments before running into a situation to make it profoundly worse definitely adds humour as an analogy.



Yet after a time, through over usage, and the over exposure of the term being used poorly, the appeal diminishes and the use of the term now often suggests a lack of imagination and a week attempt at sardonic humour.



There are situations where the use of Hold My Beer may still suitable however the overuse and incorrect use has kind of killed it.



The current colloquialism being virally adopted in Australia today is "Old Mate".



The usage of a term like this initially appealing. You hear it in a few contexts and it is just right. And uniquely Australian.

It can be used as both a term of endearment as well as disparagingly and it is often used to refer to a passer by or stranger or perhaps someone from up the street.

"Before anyone could raise the alarm old mate drove past in his truck blasting his air horns!"



But as it's usage continues to flourish, and many late adopters begin to over use the phrase, are we at the point already where Old Mate is sounding wearisome and it's appropriation contrived?



The rise and fall of colloquialisms in an era of mass communication may make for an interesting study. The origin of the terms and how they reach critical mass before burning out through incorrect over use.