Supplant - The Word of the Day
Saturday, 13 January 2024 By Fritz
This to supplant the previous word of the day.
Also to supplant previous misspellings of the word. Embed it in. In embed.
Some examples...
- 'Carriage return not working. So supplanting line brakes with spaces and I guess hyperbole which is a word for another day.'
- 'This may be one of the poorest articles submitted but it can also be supplanted.'
- 'Suplexed. Now there is a worthy contender. Perhaps it should supplant supplant as the focus of the is item?'
And for those of you who don't know what a suplex is supplant yourself (or your neighbour) with this: https://youtu.be/xt_Rj6Aw7JU?si=oe1WjswQT8Et6bY2