Home  Entertainment  Favourite Words/Meanings  Supplant - The Word of the Day

Supplant - The Word of the Day

Saturday, 13 January 2024 By Fritz

This to supplant the previous word of the day.

che education 20240112 1751737465

Also to supplant previous misspellings of the word. Embed it in. In embed.


Some examples...

  1. 'Carriage return not working. So supplanting line brakes with spaces and I guess hyperbole which is a word for another day.'
  2. 'This may be one of the poorest articles submitted but it can also be supplanted.'
  3. 'Suplexed. Now there is a worthy contender. Perhaps it should supplant supplant as the focus of the is item?'

 

And for those of you who don't know what a suplex is supplant yourself (or your neighbour) with this: https://youtu.be/xt_Rj6Aw7JU?si=oe1WjswQT8Et6bY2

 

Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 