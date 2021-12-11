Home  Life and Style  Fashion and Beauty  When it all feels a bit uptight

Created: Saturday, 11 December 2021 Written by Frank Blues
I have silky soft skin. Mainly because it is aged and saggy. But freed of the need to hold up my 'beauty' its liberation has led to another type of good looks. And to touch it... well it is, as they say, silky soft.

manus island rsl welcome

 We all want a good home, of course. Lounge, kitchen, bedroom. And bathroom. Passages to walk about to display your nakedness, but only to your mirrors on the wall please. No outside viewing!

 rogues rascals and redeemers 14 20140424 1839668578

I don't mind. There is no people. They are hidden behind the wire a long way from here.

 

But you know. They shouldn't really complain. Can't always get what you want... The sea ain't made a whisky you know, and I ain't no duck!

 rogues rascals and redeemers 17 20140424 2006359166

I wear lots of different clothes. But I'll never wave the black flag...that's for sure.