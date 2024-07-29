Home  Life and Style  Philosophy  Reader's Question: Which religious figure best represents the "woke mind virus"?

Monday, 29 July 2024 By Pugsly The Pugilist

Let's just put a few things out here first...

XenoxNews.com has been 'woke' since the start of the Internet. Just like us being the original hipsters, XenoxNews.com has always been on top of whatever the latest trend may be. No doubt that is why you are reading us here now; so you too can find out whatever the 'in' crowd are up to.

In any case, Pugsley has a question about the 'wokeness' that grips us all:

 

Which religious figure best represents the "woke mind virus"?

Buhdda? Or was he too selfish and ambivalent?

ftrr3fcagaaz3zk 20230704 1345769646

Not Buddha, but one of his sex-crazed followers.

Mohhamed? Or was he too homophobic, angry and war minded?

legens lepers and leprechauns 105 20140424 1703013085

Anonymous individual from the Arabian Peninsula circa 8th Century.

 

Krishna? Inventor of the cruel and dehumanising caste system?

modi action

He ain't Krishna, but this prick strides the World Stage like he was one of his best devotees.

 

Jesus? Defender of the weak and poor. The first woke socialist. I think we have a winner?

 20230108 233338 20230109 1560811456

Readers, whadda you reckon?

 

