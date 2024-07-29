Reader's Question: Which religious figure best represents the "woke mind virus"?
Monday, 29 July 2024 By Pugsly The Pugilist
Let's just put a few things out here first...
XenoxNews.com has been 'woke' since the start of the Internet. Just like us being the original hipsters, XenoxNews.com has always been on top of whatever the latest trend may be. No doubt that is why you are reading us here now; so you too can find out whatever the 'in' crowd are up to.
In any case, Pugsley has a question about the 'wokeness' that grips us all:
Which religious figure best represents the "woke mind virus"?
Buhdda? Or was he too selfish and ambivalent?
Not Buddha, but one of his sex-crazed followers.
Mohhamed? Or was he too homophobic, angry and war minded?
Anonymous individual from the Arabian Peninsula circa 8th Century.
Krishna? Inventor of the cruel and dehumanising caste system?
He ain't Krishna, but this prick strides the World Stage like he was one of his best devotees.
Jesus? Defender of the weak and poor. The first woke socialist. I think we have a winner?
Readers, whadda you reckon?