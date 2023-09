Wednesday, 06 September 2023 By FlimFlamMan

Oi Aussies! Ever had a Military man as leader...?

... I give you General Squeaky Albo.

Another Aussie leader embedded up the Yanks arse. Come on 'digger' show a bit of backbone for a change.

'From the Halls of Parliament to the shores of Canton...'

Cause undoubtedly that's where it's gunna fucken end up.