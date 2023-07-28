Home
Editorial
Ad Hock
Advertisements
Latest Commentary
Mail Bag
XN Production
Log In
Search
Travel
Getaways
Times and Places
Travel
Entertainment
Astral Travelling
Books
Celebrity Tales
Entertainment
Favourite Words/Meanings
Jokes
Movies
Music
TV
What the fuck is it?
Xenox News Radio
Local
Election Results
Oz Politics
Rudd-Watch
XenoxLeaks
World
Asia
Europa
Latin America
Middle East
North America
World News
Artist
A Biography of Life
Art
Cartoon Corner
Poets Corner
The Chicken
Sport
Cricket
Football
Sports
Science/Tech
Aliens
Images of the Body
Space
Studies and Research
Technology
Technology
Life and Style
Ask Boxhead
Dear Ricky
Ethical Conundrums
Fashion and Beauty
Lifestyles
Money
Philosophy
Q & A - The final say for the record
Recipes
Under The Influence
What Ails You
Who is this cunt?
Home
Travel
Getaways
Getaways.
Getaways.
Friday, 28 July 2023
By Frank Blues
Yeh. Getaways.
Get me the fuck out of this place.
Article Offend-o-Meter Ranking
Vote 1
Vote 2
Vote 3
Vote 4
Vote 5
Pithy Quote
I'll go crazy without a strange piece of ass each day.
John Fitzgerald Kennedy
Latest Commentary
Ricardovitz said
More
If ya tain't git no land, ya tain't git...
2 hours ago.
FlimFlamMan said
More
He didn't even last that long!
2 hours ago.
Politburo Pete said
More
And for this we must destroy the planet?...
2 hours ago.
Crocasaurus said
More
Cheeseburgers are too expensive
9 hours ago.
LordyLordyLordy said
More
Catania, Sicily. First European mass...
1 day ago.
Last 100 Comments
A Real Free Press
Submit an Article
Ask Boxhead
Register
Login/Logout
Get answers to your questions
(no question too hard)
Xenox Gallery
Latest News
Getaways.
My plea to our Alien betters... Please Save Us!
Mercenary Mutiny: Where is the Love?
President Trump 2024. Can any good come of it?
Extend your lifespan...breath less
Overcoming a Corroding, Long COVID Infected Brain
From The Archives
COMING SOON! NEWS FROM THE FRONTLINE!
Crazier than Saddam
Amerikkka's Killing Fields keep Killing
As one King steps down Queen Liz declares she also has had enough
Xenox News shallocked by the Fuck You virus
US Officer caught rooting Iraqi resistance spies?
THE TERRORISTS WHO RULE US
PINKELWURST!
2000lb JDAM bombs take out unisex toilet block