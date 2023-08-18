Australia to become the next US proxy.

Friday, 18 August 2023 By Major Denmore

The Americans are draining the Russian Federation via their proxy Ukraine, just as they broke the Soviet Union by pumping weapons into Afghanistan.



The mistake the Yanks made was moving their troops in after the Russians pulled out.



However they learned their lesson and as Rep. Adam Schiff revealed in 2016:



“The United States aids Ukraine and her people so that we can fight Russia over there so we don’t have to fight Russia here.”



Upper management of the US Military Industrial Complex (MIC) continued to improve their game at convincing the American middle class to fund perpetual war. They learnt that all they needed to do was to assure the tax payer that the leader of the target country is evil.



As astute Xenox News commentator "Bates" posted here recently:



Saddam is Evil.

Gaddaffi is Evil.

Assad is Evil.

Putin is Evil.



By continuing to use Ukraine as a proxy the MIC avoid unpleasant images we all saw of US miltary personnel coming home in body bags.



Genius!



But with increasing poverty (a reported one in ten children going to sleep hungry every night) and angry, messed up homeless people roaming most American cities, the sending of billions of dollars to maintain a proxy war on the other side of the planet is beginning to wear thin.



The problem is exacerbated by a recent report that suggested that the average Chinese citizen has twenty five times more savings in the bank than their American counterparts. But the MIC have figured out how to deal with the backlash of funding endless war, and this is where Australia comes in!



The dim wits Down Under and their compliant lick spittle government are not only ready to act as a proxy war machine, a NATO of the Pacific if you will, but they have agreed to not only pay billions for military equipment but to also set up weapon manufacturing plants to assist the US weapon manufacturers.



The proud Australian digger tradition is sacrosanct so their will be little objection to Australia spear heading an AUKUS endless war with China.





All Australians should be ready to prepare again for the ultimate sacrifice. While the American middle class can rest easy with the knowledge that they no longer have to fight "over there".



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=a0K551W0fzk