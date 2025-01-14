Featured

Drill, baby, drill. Burn, baby, burn!

Max Gross 14 January 2025 3 minutes read

As the disintegrating USA awaits the presidential inauguration of a deranged old convicted sex offender, an inferno is destroying entire neighborhoods in Los Angeles. In winter!

More than 12,000 ‘structures’ have been damaged or destroyed, burning about 40,300 acres of total land, according to CalFire (The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection). Coincidentally, 2024 was the ‘hottest year on record and the first calendar year in which the Earth was more than 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times.’

But no government on Earth is doing a fucking thing to seriously mitigate the growing climate crisis.

The CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, warned us that at least one of Earth’s tipping points “could be closer than we hoped.” Hoped? Seriously? Under the circumstances of blindingly obvious fucking reality how fucking quaint is hope? Look up what’s happening to the Arctic!

Paris Accords? 1.5 was supposed to be the red line!

But Hollywoodland is burning and that’s getting more news coverage than that or Israel’s relentless genocidal atrocities in Palestine. I mean, OMG Paris Hilton’s mansion burned down! According to Associated Press “so far there has been no official indication of arson… and utility lines have not yet been identified as a cause either.”

Did anyone mention global warming? Climate change? I mentioned it once but I think I got away with it!

“As we come to the end of the 10 hottest years our world has documented, there is still no legislation in Australia that acknowledges the disproportionate impact that climate change will have on children and future generations,” writes frustrated young Anjali Sharma, ‘the lead litigant in Sharma v environment minister, the landmark court case against the then federal environment minister, Sussan Ley, which called for a duty of care to protect children against the impacts of the climate crisis.’

Meanwhile, back in the city of tainted angels, the California National Guard deployed to prop up overwhelmed local cops and “help guard properties” from opportunistic looters.

It really is tragic. Multi-millionaires and famous peeps who’s mansions have burned down bring tears to my eyes but I have faith they they will endure and rebuild and continue to live in exclusive luxury while the rest of us – and the planet – get flushed down the drain. Here in Australia raging bushfires no longer erupt just during Summer but throughout the year. And we still don’t have a national water bombing fleet. We just hire the planes from the USA! And as the USA – like the rest of the world – burns more often and more fiercely, those planes will soon no longer be available.

Yes, folks, the future has arrived.

End times or good times? Fuck it. The trajectory is clear so eat, drink and be merry while you still can. Our comfy political class, our national and global “leaders”, don’t really give a rat’s fuck.

You really are on your own.