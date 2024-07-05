Worldwide warmongers unite... Keith & Hillary ready to duet just like Dubya&Tony
Friday, 05 July 2024 By LordyLordyLordy
Well that was a big win for English Labour. With a huge majority like that surely they can rouse that old English bitch up and relive the glory days of the 90s again...
Just like Tony and Dubya, a Pommie Labour PM needs a Yankee right hand up his arse to tell him what to do. So whose hand is it gunna be up the cakehole of that hack Keith (or is it Keer? Keif? Kunt?) Starmer?
Well I reckon who better to stick her hand up Keith's bumhole than Hillary? Now that Sleepy Joe is going to be tucked in to bed and booted out of the Whitehouse, surely it is time for the better Clinton to spring out of the DC undergrowth to rightfully claim her place on the Yankee throne.
I am sure Kunt Starmer is getting weak at the knees just thinking of it.
And imagine these 2 fuckwits together? It will be nonstop war all the time.
Look out Chinaman Xi and tyrant Putin! Here come the latest Western freedom fighters to pound you into submission.
And this time for sure, they will win.