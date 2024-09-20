Knocking off a Yankee President. Why is it so hard nowadays?

Thursday, 19 September 2024 By Frank Blues

Poor old ex-President Trump. He is continually being targeted for elimination. But lucky for him the skills of the Presidential hit-men appear to have waned somewhat in recent times.

Why, it is over 60 years since the last Yankee leader was knocked off. Prior to that it was a fairly regular event.

So what has gone wrong with today's Presidential assassins?

American Presidents are a strange lot; of varying sizes, shapes, and colours (but not sex). And what about their wives!

Often held up as leaders that can inspire the world, they do also attract their fair share of looneys with lethal weapons.

President Kennedy pictured with his assassin.

From Lincoln to Garfield to Kennedy to Lennon. Yankee Presidents have been targeted, tracked, and dispatched. Yet ever since Squeaky Fromme tripped over and dropped the gun, there has been no White House residents sent to the hereafter while in office.

But not from want of trying!

Dimwit US President Reagan survived being shot at point blank range. But I suppose that is the blessing of being two planks thick; the bullets penetrated the skull but found no tissue to injure.

Ronnie! Where's the money?

And there are some recent Presidents who should have been definitely nailed. Take that arsehole Dubya Bush. That cunt strutted through office without a care in the world! Dispensing death and destruction, but without a skerrick of blowback or contrition. At best he might have got a whack in the noggin by an errant shoe.

2 Freedom Fighters. George Bush and Mrs Doubtfire.

Is it ever justified? Maybe it could be for the betterment of the rest of us if the prick got knocked off? We are forever told that electing Orangeman Trump again would be the end of democracy, so wouldn't taking him out of the Presidential race not be a bad thing?

For me, the jury is still out whether it is ever advisable the President is removed from office with extreme prejudice. Better, I think, would be to remove the entire shithole country.

Then we can all get some peace.

