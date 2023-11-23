Home  Entertainment  Astral Travelling  60 Years Since John 'Fucking' Kennedy Was Shot

60 Years Since John 'Fucking' Kennedy Was Shot

Thursday, 23 November 2023 By Jack 'Israel' Ruby

It is 60 years since Nov 22 1963, when President John F Kennedy got popped in Dallas, Texas.

President Kennedy starts the Motorcade in Dallas on that fateful November day.

 

And still the list of suspects grows...

The FBI

The CIA

Castro

Hillary Clinton

Putin

Lyndon 'Bloody' Johnson

The Pope

Nixon

Malcolm X

and of course, Jackie.

President Kennedy 'changes cars' in Dallas, Nov 22 1963

 

So who did it? It is likely we will never know.

But the fear remains.... Will it happen again, and will we see President Trump dispatched to the hereafter?

 

